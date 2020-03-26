Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

