Era Swap Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $688,428.20 and $561,761.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.04419714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036923 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,265,381,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,085,491 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.