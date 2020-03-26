EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

