EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

