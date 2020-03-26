Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Purchases $47,261.88 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

