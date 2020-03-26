Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

ELGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endologix to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Endologix stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Endologix has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.29.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

