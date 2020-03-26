Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Eisai alerts:

ESALY stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. Eisai has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.