Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period.

ETJ stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

