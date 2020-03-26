DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.34 ($19.00).

Salzgitter stock opened at €11.70 ($13.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

