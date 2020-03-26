Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean M. Flatt acquired 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ducommun by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

