Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Purchases $20,380.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler bought 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

