DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.