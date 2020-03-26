DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPUKY. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

