DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPUKY. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.66.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.