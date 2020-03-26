Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past three months driven by its expansion and innovation strategy which has been aiding results. Earnings and sales in first-half of fiscal 2020 improved on robust organic sales growth backed by growth across regions and categories. The company’s focus on achieving growth via acquisitions is also yielding results. Diageo remains focused on expanding the fastest-growing premium spirits brands by resource optimization, which should drive growth and boost shareholder value. The company reiterated its medium-term sales and operating margin growth targets. However, cost inflation and higher marketing expenses partly offset margins, which should continue in fiscal 2020. It also cut net sales view for fiscal 2020 due to the ongoing trade conflicts in key markets and the spread of coronavirus in China.”

Get Diageo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.