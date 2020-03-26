Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.79 ($40.45).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €23.74 ($27.60) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.18.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

