Deutsche Bank Reiterates €41.50 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.41 ($66.75).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €39.88 ($46.37) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.00 and a 200 day moving average of €54.95.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

