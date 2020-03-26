Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $15.38 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
