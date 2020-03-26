Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $15.38 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

