Deutsche Bank Increases Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 124,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

