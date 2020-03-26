Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €65.60 ($76.28) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 12-month high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

