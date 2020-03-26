Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

