DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $90.75. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

