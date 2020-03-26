Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Datable Technology and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -151.96% N/A -262.05% ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -8.45, meaning that its stock price is 945% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datable Technology and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR 1 4 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.10 million 0.98 -$1.68 million N/A N/A ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR $14.12 billion 0.13 $229.74 million $0.81 4.53

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 41 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

