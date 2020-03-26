Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus Trivago (OTCMKTS:TRVG) Head to Head Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data Storage and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08% Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 1.96 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Trivago $939.36 million 0.62 $19.22 million $0.06 27.50

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 4 2 0 2.33

Trivago has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trivago beats Data Storage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

