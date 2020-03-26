Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

