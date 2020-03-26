Daniel J. Englander Sells 70,428 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPRT opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Copart by 1,916.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

