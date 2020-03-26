Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) & Etsy (OTCMKTS:ETSY) Critical Comparison

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 5.95 $95.89 million $0.76 54.33

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Volatility and Risk

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.86, suggesting that its share price is 586% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A Etsy 11.72% 23.13% 7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 4 13 0 2.67

Etsy has a consensus price target of $63.49, indicating a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

