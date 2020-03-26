Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.41 ($51.64).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €29.77 ($34.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.31. Daimler has a 12-month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

