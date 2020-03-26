Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $12.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $127.77 on Monday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 66.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

