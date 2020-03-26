Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 74,120 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 480.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.