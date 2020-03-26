Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 27,134 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 230.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

