Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $8,251,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.