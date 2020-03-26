Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $642.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 556.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

