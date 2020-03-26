Covington Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,154,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,813 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,946,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

