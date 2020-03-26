Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TM opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

