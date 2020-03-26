Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.