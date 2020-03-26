Covington Capital Management Purchases 437 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.