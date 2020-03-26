Covington Capital Management Purchases 405 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

CMF stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

