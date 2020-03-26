Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gentex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after acquiring an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

