Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

