Covington Capital Management Invests $142,000 in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $4,564,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,990 shares of company stock worth $16,027,880. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

