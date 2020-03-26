Covington Capital Management Invests $107,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,498,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,307,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $151.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

