Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 314.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $286.79 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.