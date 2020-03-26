Covington Capital Management Has $342,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after buying an additional 497,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 400,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.52 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

