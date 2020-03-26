Covington Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

