Covington Capital Management Buys New Stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

