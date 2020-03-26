Covington Capital Management Buys New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

