Covington Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.