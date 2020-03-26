Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,787,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

