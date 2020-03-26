Covington Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

