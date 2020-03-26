Covington Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,966 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 322,118 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

