Covington Capital Management Acquires 81 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.